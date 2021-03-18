There Are 4 NCAA Tournament Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The NCAA Tournament is finally here.

The First Four tips off later today, as the final eight teams to make the Big Dance will be in action. Two 11-seed match-ups, including one between a pair of blue bloods, and two 16-seed games will kick off this year’s event.

Although normally held in Dayton, the 2021 edition of the First Four will be held at two different venues in the state of Indiana. Assembly Hall and Mackey Arena, normally home to the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers, respectively, will play host to this year’s opening games.

Let’s take a closer look at a Thursday night packed with hoops.

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s – 5:10 p.m ET, TRUTV

SWAC tournament champion Texas Southern (16-8) will square off against the Mount St. Mary’s (12-10) in the first game of the night. The Tigers won nine straight games to storm into the NCAA Tournament, but the Mountaineers will enter as one-point favorites after winning the Northeast Conference. Thursday’s winner in Bloomington will advance to play No. 1 seed Michigan in the East quadrant of the bracket.

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 11 Wichita State – 6:27 p.m ET (TBS)

The first game played in West Lafayette will be a battle between two talented mid-major programs, Drake (25-4) and Wichita State (16-5). The Shockers have had plenty of NCAA Tournament success over the years, but will enter as two-point underdogs to the Bulldogs. Drake started out the year with 18 straight wins, but ultimately missed out on the Missouri Valley Conference crown to Loyola-Chicago.

The winner will advance to play No. 6 USC in the First Round.

No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State – 8:40 p.m ET (TRUTV)

Although college basketball fans hoped to see a match-up between Appalachian State and Michigan in the First Round, the Mountaineers will square off against MEAC champion Norfolk State. The Sun Belt champs won four straight games in the Sun Belt conference tournament to earn their auto-bid, including two impressive victories over Texas State and Georgia State. The winner of the nightcap from Assembly Hall will take on No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga this weekend.

No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA – 9:57 p.m ET (TBS)

The prime-time game will feature a pair of historic programs, Michigan State (15-12) and UCLA (17-9). Tom Izzo and the Spartans snuck into the NCAA Tournament thanks to a late season stretch that featured multiple upsets over top-10 teams. The Bruins, led by Mick Cronin, suffered from a weaker resume in the Pac-12, but are still dancing.

Although it’s certainly strange to see two normally strong teams in the First Four, it should make for exciting basketball. Michigan State enters the game as three-point favorites, but in the NCAA Tournament, anything can happen. No. 6 BYU awaits Thursday’s winner in the First Round.