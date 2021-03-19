Here’s The Schedule For Today’s 16 NCAA Tournament Games

Get your brackets in. The NCAA Tournament is finally here, after a long, long year without it.

Last night, we got a nice taste of Tournament action with the First Four games. All four games were single-digit affairs. Drake-Wichita State and Norfolk State-Appalachian State were each decided by single possessions, while UCLA mounted a big comeback to beat Michigan State in overtime.

Those teams will be back in action on Saturday. The NCAA Tournament is pushed back a day from the normal schedule, where Thursday is usually the first Round of 64 day. That is now today, with action running from just after noon until around midnight.

We have 16 games today, all being played around Indianapolis and a few other sites in Indiana. Action tips off at 12:15 with an intriguing 7-10 matchup at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in the South Region.

12:15 p.m. ET – 7 Florida vs. 10 Virginia Tech – CBS – Hinkle Fieldhouse – Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

12:45 p.m. – 3 Arkansas vs. 14 Colgate – truTV – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi

1:15 p.m. – 1 Illinois vs. 16 Drexel – TBS – Farmers Coliseum – Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson

1:45 p.m. – 6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Utah State – TNT – Assembly Hall – Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Evan Washburn

3:00 p.m. – 2 Ohio State vs. 15 Oral Roberts – CBS – Mackey Arena – Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl

3:30 p.m. – 1 Baylor vs. 16 Hartford – truTV – Lucas Oil Stadium – Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, AJ Ross

4:00 p.m. – 8 Loyola Chicago vs. 9 Georgia Tech – TBS – Hinkle Fieldhouse – Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

4:30 p.m. – 5 Tennessee vs. 12 Oregon State – TNT – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi

6:25 p.m. – 4 Oklahoma State vs. 13 Liberty – TBS – Farmers Coliseum – Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson

7:10 p.m. – 8 North Carolina vs. 9 Wisconsin – CBS – Mackey Arena – Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl

7:15 p.m. – 2 Houston vs. 15 Cleveland State – truTV – Assembly Hall – Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, Evan Washburn

7:25 p.m. – 4 Purdue vs. 13 North Texas – TNT – Lucas Oil Stadium – Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, AJ Ross

9:20 p.m. – 7 Clemson vs. 10 Rutgers – TBS – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi

9:40 p.m. – 6 San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse – CBS – Hinkle Fieldhouse – Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

9:50 p.m. – 3 West Virginia vs. 14 Morehead State – truTV – Lucas Oil Stadium – Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, AJ Ross

9:57 p.m. – 5 Villanova vs. 12 Winthrop – TNT – Farmers Coliseum – Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson

A full printable bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament is available here. Have a great day of college hoops, everyone.