Here’s How The NCAA Ranked Every Team, From No. 1 To No. 68

Moments after the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Committee unveiled the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, it released the official seed list for the event.

Gonzaga, at 26-0, earned the pole position as the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance. All the way down at No. 68 was Appalachian State, the champions of the Sun Belt.

In between there’s lots to take in and break down. As it stands, the last four teams with a “bye” into the field were VCU, Rutgers, Syracuse and Utah State, seeds 39-to-42 respectively.

Michigan State (No. 43), UCLA (No. 44), Wichita State (No. 45) and Drake (No. 48) were the last four at-large teams selected, and they’ll play in the “First Four” this Thursday night.

The full 1-to-68 seed list is below.

The NCAA's official seed list: pic.twitter.com/pphMTSCGPu — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) March 14, 2021

The 2021 NCAA Tournament gets underway with four “First Four” games on Thursday night. The first round starts on Friday and will run for two days, with the second round being held next Sunday and Monday.

Tip times and broadcast info for the first round games will be out shortly.