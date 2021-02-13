CBS Unveils Top 16 Seeds For NCAA Tournament Right Now

We’re just over one month until the official 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket gets revealed. CBS gave college hoops fans an early look at the top 16 seeds on Saturday, were the season to end today.

It’s been almost two years since March Madness last took place. The NCAA cancelled the 2020 tournament in light of the pandemic. The tournament will return this year. CBS released the top 16 seeds for the 2021 tournament on Saturday if the season ended today.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State check in as the current No. 1 seeds. The two-seed line includes: Illinois, Villanova, Alabama and Houston. Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma are the current three-seeds. Those teams are followed by Iowa, Texas Tech, Texas and Missouri on the four-seed line.

Take a look, courtesy of CBS Sports.

Don’t expect the official top 16 seeds in March to look anything like the current NCAA Tournament seedings. A lot will change between now and then.

Right now, most believe college basketball is a two-team race between Gonzaga and Baylor. Neither team has lost yet this season. Each looks more than capable of making a run to the 2021 Final Four. But we’ve seen this story before.

The Bulldogs have looked like a championship team during the regular season several times over the past few years. Come tournament time, Gonzaga tends to get bounced earlier than expected. Perhaps this year will be different.

Selection Sunday will air on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.