NCAA Tournament Star Max Abmas Makes NBA Decision

Just hours before the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the NCAA, Oral Roberts point guard Max Abmas announced that he will return to school for his junior season.

The Oral Roberts basketball Twitter account confirmed the news after multiple reports revealed that the 2021 NCAA Tournament star would not turn professional and instead play another year with the Golden Eagles.

Abmas quickly rose to an elite level during his sophomore season, when he took over the primary ball-handling responsibilities for Oral Roberts. He went on to lead the NCAA’s Division I in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game and was named the Summit League Player of the Year.

As a 19-year-old sophomore, Abmas burst onto the scene in his first NCAA Tournament, scoring 80 points in three games and leading the Golden Eagles to upsets over Ohio State and Florida, before a two-point loss to Arkansas. His decision to return to Oral Roberts will give him the opportunity to get back to the Big Dance in 2022 and perhaps pull off another incredible run.

Abmas was ranked as No. 48 prospect in the ESPN 100 NBA draft rankings due to his impressive shot-making ability, but likely wanted another year to develop before turning pro. The 20-year-old is already undersized, standing just shy of six feet tall, and has only played the point guard position at Oral Roberts for a year, so an additional season should serve him well.

Without question, Abmas will be a player for NBA scouts to evaluate through the next year in preparation for the 2022 draft.

