Look: Here’s The ‘Swag’ Package NCAA Tournament Players Will Receive

Selection Sunday is finally here as players, coaches, officials and fans are gearing up for the return of the NCAA Tournament. After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the highly anticipated 2020 edition of March Madness, the 2021 event is just a few days away.

A collection of automatic qualifiers and guaranteed at-large teams have already made the trek to Indianapolis, which will be the central hub for this year’s tournament. The First Four games will tip-off on Thursday at the home arenas of Purdue and Indiana.

Upon arrival to the their respective hotels, players will receive a swag package to commemorate their bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Unsurprisingly, participants will get a collection of standard gifts such as shirts, towels and a hat. Teams will also receive some items unique to 2021 such as a collection of hand sanitizers, lysol wipes and a copy of Jesse Washington’s biography on former Georgetown coach John Thompson.

Take a look at the gift set, courtesy of Matt Norlander of CBS Sports:

Here’s the welcome-to-Indy team swag starter set teams are getting from the NCAA upon arrival. Blanket, towels, puzzle, socks, @jessewashington’s John Thompson book (love that), copious amounts of soaps, hand sanitizer, deodorants and, of course, Axe pomade. pic.twitter.com/rQgfCUDkVI — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2021

The field of 68 teams will be set on Sunday after the last five conference title games are played this afternoon. Programs had until 11 p.m. on Saturday to notify the Selection Committee if they will be unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues.

Following the official reveal on Sunday, all 68 participating teams will travel to Indianapolis, which will serve as the primary host for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Game will then be played at different venues, all of which will allow fans at 25 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

After a lengthy college basketball season, filled with twist and turns, the arrival of the NCAA Tournament is a welcome sight. All that’s left to do is set the field and play the games.

Tune-in to CBS at 6 p.m. ET for the Selection Sunday Show.