TV Ratings Are In For The Start Of The NCAA Tournament

The 2021 NCAA Tournament has raced through the first two rounds this weekend in what’s turned into an upset-heavy bracket. Only seven No. 4 seeds or better remain, while four double-digit seeds claimed a spot in this year’s Sweet 16.

On Tuesday, the TV networks that hold the broadcast rights for March Madness games received some important ratings for the first weekend of play. Overall, the channels should be fairly content.

The NCAA Tournament averaged 8.5 million viewers across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV from Thursday’s First Four to the first day of the Second Round on Sunday, according to Austin Karp.

Because of the event’s altered schedule, that timeframe best translates to the Tuesday-Saturday slate from past years. Although the 2021 TV numbers are three percent lower than they were in 2019, they’re up 3 percent from that same span in 2018.

Karp pointed out the Zion Williamson helped to boost numbers during the 2019 tournament, so the networks involved shouldn’t worry too much about the dip. The lack of a major drop-off is especially welcome considering this year’s field doesn’t have many traditional blue blood programs like Duke and Kentucky.

Although the networks posted solid numbers from the first weekend, it’ll be interesting to see what ratings look like from the Sweet 16. While upsets and lower-seeded teams are fun early on, it might lead to less entertaining games in the next round and fewer fans tuning in.

The NCAA Tournament will return to its typical Thursday-Sunday stretch for the next two rounds. The Sweet 16 will take place with four games on Thursday and four on Friday. The Elite 8 will be the following two days, with two games on Saturday before a pair on Sunday. All 12 of the contests will air exclusively on CBS and TBS.