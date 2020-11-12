Report: College Basketball Program Relocating For Season Start

The recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country is threatening to put the 2020-21 college basketball season into jeopardy. For mid-major powerhouse New Mexico State, the resurgence has forced them to make a tough decision about their season already.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Aggies are set to relocate for the start of the 2020-21 campaign. New Mexico State currently plays at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, but are targeted Tucson and Phoenix in Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada as potential destinations.

Per the report, the decision comes on the heels of new restrictions in the state of New Mexico. Cases of COVID-19 are surging in the state, with a new high of nearly 1,500 cases reported just yesterday.

It’s a rough situation for New Mexico State, who were in the midst of one of their best seasons ever when the pandemic started. The Aggies were 25-6 and ready for the start of the WAC Tournament as the No. 1 seed when the NCAA shut it all down.

Sources: New Mexico State to relocate for the start of the 20-21 season.https://t.co/l74fIm3w68 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 12, 2020

But the situation is pretty unavoidable with the way things are going in New Mexico right now.

Since the pandemic started, New Mexico has suffered over 59,000 cases of COVID-19, with over 1,100 people losing their lives.

The good news for the Aggies is that they at least they’re already making plans ahead of the season. Other teams might not put in contingency plans until it’s too late.