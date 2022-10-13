New Update On Charges Against Former Elite Recruit Emoni Bates

YPSILANTI, MI - DECEMBER 09: Ypsilanti Lincoln Railsplitter sophomore Emoni Bates in action against the River Rouge Panthers during the Ypsi Tip Off Classic on December 9, 2019 at the Eastern Michigan Convocation University Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Emoni Bates' lawyer said felony charges against the nation's former top recruit will be dismissed next week.

Attorney Steve Haney told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel that Eastern Michigan is in the process of reinstating Bates, who was suspended after getting arrested in September.

"It's my understanding he's actively being cleared by the school administration to return to campus today to resume his studies and his basketball career," Haney told ESPN on Thursday. "I'm very pleased this matter has been resolved so Emoni can get back to school and join his teammates."

Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a gun following a traffic stop in Superior Township, Michigan. Haney said the Washtenaw County (Michigan) Circuit Court will drop those charges during Wednesday's session.

As part of a plea deal, Bates will plead to a misdemeanor count of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon, which will get dismissed upon completion of a diversion program.

Once considered the 2022 class' top prospect, Bates averaged 9.7 points per game as a freshman with Memphis. The 6-foot-9 forward transferred to Eastern Michigan this summer.