NIT Reportedly Makes Decision On Its 2021 Tournament

The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played, but what about the NIT? The committee has reportedly made a decision.

There will indeed be a 2021 NIT Tournament, per insider John Feinstein. The tournament will invite 16 teams to the field.

Perhaps the biggest news surrounding this year’s NIT is the location. The tournament is being moved to New York. It will be the first time it will be played in New York since 1975.

“So, I’m being told there will be an NIT this year: 16 teams, all going to New York,” Feinstein tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Talk about a throwback! NIT was held in New York through 1975–with 16 teams. Last champion under that format was Princeton, which won’t be playing this year.”

(2) guarantee a spot to conference champions who don't win conference tournaments. Some will get in because 9th place teams from power conferences will suddenly claim covid because they don't want to play. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) February 15, 2021

This is a massive win for college hoops. Both tournaments will return this year after getting cancelled in 2020.

The pandemic hit the U.S. earlier than March of 2020, but it was then when the sports world really started to suffer. The NBA postponed its season, sparking a frenzy among other sports. The NCAA eventually cancelled 2020 March Madness, the NIT, conference tournaments and all other winter and spring sports.

With extra precautions in place this season, college hoops is prepared for the return of various tournaments like the NIT. Believe it or not, those tournaments will be taking place in just over a month from now.

