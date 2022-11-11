No. 2 High School Basketball Recruit Reportedly Decides On Commitment Date

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

DJ Wagner, one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, is reportedly expected to announce where he'll play college basketball as early as next Monday.

According to 247Sports, Wagner will announce his commitment at some point next week. The official date just hasn't been confirmed yet.

Wagner is the No. 2 overall recruit and No. 1 combo guard, per 247sports' rankings.

As of right now, 247Sports' lead experts have Wagner committing to Kentucky. That would be a huge addition to John Calipari's 2023 class.

Kentucky already has commitments from five-star recruits Justin Edwards and Robert Dillingham. The addition of Wagner would give the Wildcats the No. 1 class in the 2023 cycle.

Louisville and Memphis are also considered serious suitors for Wagner.

Per 247Sports' scouting report, Wagner is an "elite competitor who plays hard, has a way of raising the level of those around him."

It won't be long until we find out where Wagner will play college basketball in 2023.