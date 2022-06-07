No Carmen's Crew This Year: Ohio State Fans React

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Coach Thad Matta of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with forward Jared Sullinger #0 during play against the Florida Gators November 16, 2010 at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Jared Sullinger announced that Carmen's Crew will not participate in The Basketball Tournament this year.

The former Ohio State and NBA forward said the team will miss the annual single-elimination tournament. However, Sullinger added that they plan on returning next year.

"Since 2017, we're greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get back together and represent The Ohio State University, and we look forward to doing it again in 2023," Sullinger wrote on Twitter. "We hope that all of our fans will continue to support TBT at their events in Cincinnati, Dayton and around the country this summer."

Buckeyes fans are sad that they won't see some of the school's alums vie for the $1 million winner-take-all prize in Dayton, Ohio.

Carmen's Crew hasn't missed a tournament since forming in 2017. The squad won 2019's TBT behind former Ohio State players such as Aaron Craft and William Buford.

Sullinger, an All-American in each of his two seasons at Ohio State, coached the team last year after playing in 2017 and 2018. Fans will have to hope Carmen's Crew reunites in 2023.