It isn’t easy to pick up a high-level blue-chip recruit this late in the cycle. Mark Few has the Gonzaga basketball program rolling though, and today they picked up a big-time point guard in Nolan Hickman.

The four-star composite recruit had been committed to Kentucky. He decommitted from John Calipari‘s program just a few weeks ago, reevaluating options for his future.

Just two days ago, his father confirmed three finalists for his services: Auburn, Gonzaga, and Kansas. He told Jon Rothstein that a decision was expected “in the next few weeks,” but he didn’t wind up needing nearly that much time.

This evening, he committed and signed to play for Few and the Bulldogs. Gonzaga just nearly pulled off an undefeated season, going unbeaten until a bad national championship loss to Baylor. Expect the program to be in the heat of the national title race once again in 2022.

No wonder they say my game dawg like 🐶 pic.twitter.com/nASWpoWPOf — Nolan hickman (@Nolanhickman2) May 15, 2021

Nolan Hickman is ranked No. 29 nationally, and No.4 among point guards in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

This past season, another star freshman point guard, Jalen Suggs, nearly led the Zags to the promised land, hitting one of the most incredible March Madness shots in recent history along the way. He is expected to be a very high pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

He joins the nation’s fifth-ranked class, joining No. 1 overall recruit Chet Holmgren, five-star guard Hunter Sallis, and four-star center Kaden Perry.