Broadcaster Blames Racist Tirade On ‘Blood Sugar Spike’ In Statement

Ahead of Thursday’s Oklahoma Class 6A girls basketball state quarterfinal game between Norman High School and Midwest City, a group of Norman players took knees during the national anthem. That prompted a horribly racist outburst by an announcer calling the game.

“They’re kneeling? F—–g N——,” the announcer said, using the N-Word to describe the protesting players, unaware that he was on a hot mic being broadcast online. “”I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F— them. I hope they lose.”

After video of the outburst went viral on Friday morning, Matt Rowan, owner and operator of the stream for the National Federation of High School Network, initially declined to identify the perpetrator, according to The Oklahoman. He was sure to say that it was not announcer Scott Sapulpa, as initially suspected, but did not confirm or deny his own involvement.

Hours later, in a statement, Rowan revealed that he was the one who made the comments. In a bizarre statement, he indicated that a major factor was his spiking blood sugar, as a Type I Diabetic.

The announcer who made the racist statements is partially blaming it on low blood sugar. pic.twitter.com/6cTwIZdJZI — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) March 12, 2021

“I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off,” Rowan wrote. “However, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

Video of the incident is included below. Obviously, the language used here is pretty vile, so watch at your own discretion.

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

One of the Norman players who demonstrated ahead of the game is Chantae Embry, a Texas Tech signee. She was among those who responded to the video on Twitter today.

every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess. disgusting. and people want to know why we kneel. here’s a prime example of why we do it. i’m proud of my team and i for using our voices and being heard. I love my girls & let’s finish. #MORETHANANATHLETE https://t.co/K8AX2xCSCa — Chantae Embry (@chantae_embry) March 12, 2021

The statements themselves are absolutely horrible, and this lame excuse-laden apology is as bad as it gets.