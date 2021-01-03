College Basketball Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Just barely into the new year, Northern Illinois decided to part ways with basketball head coach Mark Montgomery.

The Huskies got off to a 1-7 start in 2021 and 0-3 in their short stint in MAC play.

“We thank Coach Montgomery for his commitment to NIU and his efforts to advance NIU men’s basketball over the last 10 seasons,” NIU Associate Vice-President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier said in a statement. “We wish him the best in the future.”

Frazier continued by saying that the program will conduct a national search in order to find a new head coach. In the meantime, associate head coach Lamar Chapman will take over and serve the Northern Illinois team in the interim.

“We will be meticulous and efficient in finding the best person and coach to lead the Huskie men’s basketball program going forward,” Frazier said.

Clearly Montgomery came into the 2021 year with a short leash. Just eight games in, he’ll find himself looking for a new job, while the Huskies will start from scratch.

Montgomery will end his time 10 years in Dekalb with a lackluster overall record of 124-172. When he took over Northern Illinois in 2011, the Huskies hadn’t won more than 10 games in six years. Montgomery quickly turned things around and turned the team into a fearsome competitor in the MAC. He led the Huskies to 21 wins in the 2015-16 season and an 18-13 record in 2019.

Northern Illinois will have to ride out the 2020 season and hope for better year in 2021.