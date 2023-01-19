Notre Dame Announces Official Decision From Mike Brey

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Head coach Mike Brey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish claps during the first half against the Princeton Tigers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mike Brey announced that he will resign as Notre Dame's men's basketball coach after completing his 23rd season.

The school revealed Brey's decision Thursday night. Per vice president and athletic director Jack Swarbrick, they reached a "mutual conclusion" that this season represented the "right time" for the head coach to step down.

"It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future," Brey said. "I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches, and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created."

The Fighting Irish have made 13 NCAA tournament appearances behind Brey, who will leave as the winningest coach in the program's history. He has a 481-269 record since taking over in 2000 and took them to the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.

After reaching the second round with a First Four bid last year, Notre Dame has started the season 9-10 with a 1-7 record in ACC play. Brey's squad has dropped eight of the last 10 games.

“That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game. His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him," Swarbrick said. "In that sense, he represents this University as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame Athletics."