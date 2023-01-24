Notre Dame Loses Top Recruit After Mike Brey Announcement

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 26: Head coach Mike Brey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts after defeating the Wichita State Shockers during the Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena on March 26, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey announced last week that he's stepping down after the 2022-23 season.

According to On3's Joe Tipton, four-star recruit Brady Dunlap requested a release from his national letter of intent following Brey's decision.

"Due to the announcement of Coach Brey’s retirement, I have requested my release from Notre Dame and will open my recruitment," Dunlap said in a statement sent to On3. "I want to wish Coach Brey well and thank Coach Antoni Wyche for all of his efforts in recruiting me."

On3 ranks Dunlap as the No. 75 recruit in the class of 2023, well ahead of the No. 149 national consensus. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward from California's Harvard Westlake signed with Notre Dame in November.

Dunlap averaged 16.0 points per game with a 34 three-point percentage at LeBron James' Strive For Greatness circuit last summer.

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class also consists of four-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen and three-star point guard Markus Burton.