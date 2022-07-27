Omaha Biliew, No. 12 Recruit In 2023 Class, Announes Commitment

AMES, IA - JANUARY 7: A Nike logo is visible on a basketball before the match-up between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Baylor Bears on January 7, 2014 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

One of the top high school basketball recruits in the country is staying home.

Omaha Biliew, the No. 12 recruit in his class, has announced his commitment to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Biliew is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward in the 2023 cycle. He's the No. 12 overall and fifth-best power forward in the 2023 cycle, per the 247Sports composite.

He chose Iowa State over a number of other finalists including Kansas, Oregon and the G League. A program-changing commitment for the Cyclones.

Top-10 prospect Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State, becoming the Cyclones’ highest-ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era and first five-star commit since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007. Kansas, Oregon, G League were also on his list, but he’s staying home.

Biliew explained that the draw to stay home swayed his commitment decision.

“It’s home, nothing beats it," he told Paul Biancardi. "Playing for the state that raised me for the majority of my lifetime is priceless to me. I feel like it was destined for me to be at ISU and cement my legacy here.”

A big day in Iowa State basketball history.