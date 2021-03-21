Paige Spiranac Sums Up Her NCAA Tournament Bracket So Far

We’re used to seeing Instagram golf star Paige Spiranac give her opinions on the PGA Tour, but she also has thoughts on the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, Spiranac tweeted about her love of March Madness. Judging by her tweet today, she might be feeling slightly differently.

As it turns out, Paige is having bad luck picking winners through the first two days of the Big Dance. She made no bones about her bracket being shot.

“Is everyone else’s bracket a dumpster fire too?” Spiranac asked.

Is everyone else’s bracket a dumpster fire too? pic.twitter.com/dksRUp8Y7r — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 21, 2021

It’s unclear who Spiranac picked that lost, but we’d guess like pretty much everyone else, she had No. 2 seed Ohio State beating Oral Roberts. Might have had Texas and Virginia winning too.

If the current Illinois-Loyola score holds, Spiranac will probably have her bracket blown up even more.