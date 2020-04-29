Paolo Banchero, No. 4 Overall Recruit, Names Final 6 Schools

One of the top high school basketball recruits in the country announced a major update to his recruitment.

Paolo Banchero, the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2021 class, announced he’s down to six programs. The five-star recruit holds offers from 18 programs, which means 12 of those are going home unhappy.

“These are the main six that I want to move forward with and can see myself at any six of these schools,” Banchero told 247Sports. “I just wanted to focus in on these six and not waste the other schools times. They got other players to recruit and use resources on so wanted to cut down to these six.”

So which six programs are still in the hunt for the top recruit? Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Washington were all among the finalists.

He took to Twitter to announce the six finalists as well.

Banchero is the No. 4 overall recruit in the class and the No. 1 power forward.

According to the latest Crystal Ball Predictions from 247Sports, Washington is an overwhelming favorite to land the top recruit.

However, Coach K and Coach Cal can never be counted out in a recruiting war.

One program will be very happy when he finally announced his commitment.