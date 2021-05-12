Patrick Baldwin Jr., No. 4 Recruit In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

2021 five-star Patrick Baldwin Jr. is one of the top-rated prospect in the country with offers from almost every blue blood and Power Five school you can think of. But he’s taking his talents to the mid-majors for his college career.

On Wednesday, Baldwin announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The move allowed Baldwin Jr. to play for his father, Panthers head coach Pat Baldwin.

247Sports rates Baldwin as the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 1 small forward in the country, and the No. 1 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

Baldwin is easily the biggest recruit the Panthers have ever landed. The Horizon League minnows have struggled to even land a four-star recruit since becoming a Division I team in 1990.

Milwaukee beat out Duke and Georgetown to claim Baldwin’s signature.

Landing Patrick Baldwin Jr. is obviously a massive boost for his father and new head coach. Patrick Baldwin Sr. has had only losing seasons in his four years with the team, and is 42-70 overall with a 26-45 conference record.

The Panthers haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2014, but did reach the Sweet 16 in 2005.

With no one school necessarily dominating the Horizon League on an annual basis (not since Butler left), Baldwin could spring the Panthers to new heights in 2022. And maybe beyond.

Will Milwaukee make the NCAA Tournament with Patrick Baldwin Jr. as their new prized forward?