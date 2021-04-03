The Final Four of the Men’s NCAA Tournament officially tipped off on Saturday afternoon with a trip to the national title game on the line.

In the first game of the night, No. 1 Baylor faces off against No. 2 Houston in what promises to be a defensive slugfest. Both the Bears and Cougars boast suffocating defenses, which should lead to a hard fought contest.

Before the game tips off, college basketball reporter Pete Thamel showed a photo of the crowd. The photo shows the Baylor section with actual and cardboard cutouts filling the bleachers.

“Here’s hoping the mix of cardboard fans and human ones is something exclusive to the 2021 NCAA tournament. Here’s the Baylor section near press row,” Thamel said in the tweet.

Here’s hoping the mix of cardboard fans and human ones is something exclusive to the 2021 NCAA tournament. Here’s the Baylor section near press row. pic.twitter.com/oKegiJgp5U — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 3, 2021

The second game of the day features No. 1 Gonzaga against the surprising UCLA Bruins. UCLA overcame a double-digit deficit against Michigan State just to make the field of 64 in the first place.

Several weeks later, the Bruins will have a chance to make the national title. It won’t be easy, though, as UCLA faces off against the most dominant team in the tournament – and the entire 2020-21 season.

Baylor enters its game as a five-point favorite over Houston while Gonzaga is a massive 14-point favorite over UCLA.

Who will play for the national title?