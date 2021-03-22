Photo: Joe Burrow In Attendance Supporting 1 NCAA Tournament Team

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is attending one of the 2021 NCAA Tournament games on Monday. You’d probably never guess which team he was there to support.

Burrow visited Indianapolis for one thing: to cheer on the 13-seed Ohio Bobcats. Why? His father, Jim, was an assistant coach for Ohio Bobcats football from 2005-2018. Joe is clearly still a fan of the school.

The Bobcats have been one of the best stories of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. 13-seed Ohio knocked off four-seed Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Ohio will be able to keep its magic going.

Five-seed Creighton is on track to pull away with the win today – which is probably a blessing in disguise for the Bobcats because they’ll now avoid a date with one-seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

Nonetheless, Joe Burrow and his dad are enjoying their time in Indianapolis, despite Ohio’s poor performance against Creighton in the second round.

Take a look.

This isn’t the first time Joe Burrow has supported the Ohio Bobcats. He had an awesome reaction after Ohio’s upset of Virginia last Saturday.

It looks like Ohio’s special run will come to a close today, meaning Burrow can get back to work on the gridiron.

The second-year quarterback is recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered last year. All reports indicate he’ll be able to return in time for the 2021 season.