Photos: Auburn Coach’s Daughter Is On “The Bachelor”

Another season of The Bachelor premiered on ABC on Monday night. This year’s bachelor is airline pilot Peter Weber.

There’s some SEC flavor in this year’s season of the show. The daughter of an Auburn basketball coach is one of the top candidates after the first show.

Madison Prewett, a 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama, is the daughter of Tigers’ assistant coach Chad Prewett. He currently serves as the Director of Operations for Bruce Pearl’s staff. He’s been with the program for six seasons.

The Bachelor contestant participated in the 2014 Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant and previously appeared on The Price Is Right.

Madison starred on Monday night’s Bachelor premiere. She got the first one-on-one date with Peter and received a rose.

Madison showed off some of her basketball skills during her introduction on Monday night’s episode, too.

“She shoots! SHE SCORES! That is something Madison is used to hearing,” Prewett’s Bachelor bio reads. “This Alabama cutie not only helped lead her high school basketball team to four state championships, she was also once named state MVP thanks to her unstoppable jump shot. She credits a lot of her success to her dad who coached her and always encouraged her to dream big.”

Madison was a four-time state champion on her high school hoops team, too.

Madison quickly became a fan favorite on Monday night’s show, with many predicting her to be a finalist.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.