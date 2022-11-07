Photos: Meet The Twin Basketball Sisters Going Viral

The Cavinder Twins.

The Name, Image and Likeness era is putting more of a spotlight on sports that might not get as much attention as they deserve.

Women's basketball is one of them.

Several notable women's basketball players have gotten prominent Name, Image and Likeness deals. Women's college basketball players can produce a lot of value during their careers and now they're finally able to capitalize on that.

The Cavinder twins are among them.

"Haley and Hanna Cavinder have 4.1 million TikTok followers and $1.7 million in NIL earnings. But the twins, Miami seniors who have "haters" who don't think they take basketball seriously, just want to cap their careers with a trip to the NCAA tournament," ESPNW writes.

The Cavinder twins, who are playing their final season of college basketball at Miami, are set to become even bigger stars thanks to the NIL era.

"I spent 4 days with Haley & Hanna Cavinder on the cusp of their 1st season with the University of Miami WBB team. What I found? A pair of social media stars, among the top beneficiaries of NIL, eager to show they’re more than what you see on TikTok or IG," an ESPN reporter tweeted.

According to ESPN, the Miami basketball players have already generated a lot of money:

Forbes Haley and Hanna Cavinder have pocketed $1.7 million, a number their agent said is "close [and] we'll far surpass this year." According to the CEO of NIL marketplace Opendorse, the twins are top five in NIL earnings for women's sports and "safely" in the top 10 across all sports in the company's data set featuring student-athletes from 800 schools.

The twins have been looking forward to this shoot for a while. But if they didn't have any basketball or NIL responsibilities and could be anywhere on the map, they would likely choose to be far from Miami. In fact, they explain in between the Champs shoot and another for their yet-to-be-announced podcast, "Twin Talk," they'd be in the small town of Watervliet, Michigan, in the southwestern part of the state not far from the Indiana border. Population 1,735. Internet availability? "Barely" any, their mom, Katie Cavinder, says.

Have fun watching the Cavinder twins this year.