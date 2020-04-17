Photos: Meet The WNBA’s Presumptive No. 1 Pick Sabrina Ionescu

In just under an hour, the 2020 WNBA draft will take place on ESPN. Much like this year’s NFL draft, the No. 1 overall pick is no mystery.

Former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu will hear her name called when the New York Liberty step up to make their announcement for the No. 1 selection. Ionescu is as much a favorite to go No. 1 – perhaps even more – than LSU’s Joe Burrow in the NFL draft.

Just a few minutes after 7:00 p.m. ET, Ionescu will hear her name called as the No. 1 pick in the draft. Without a doubt, she’ll take time to talk about her mentor in the game of basketball – Kobe Bryant.

She formed a unique bond with the former Lakers star and his daughter, Gianna, who passed away tragically earlier this year.

The former Oregon guard is one of the most complete players in the history of college basketball – men’s or women’s. She became the first player to accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in NCAA history.

Ionescu finished her Oregon career with 26 triple-doubles, nearly triple that of the next-closest women’s college basketball player. She averaged over 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season.

Now she’s headed for domination at the next level.