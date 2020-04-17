Photos: Meet The WNBA’s Presumptive No. 1 Pick Sabrina Ionescu

In just under an hour, the 2020 WNBA draft will take place on ESPN. Much like this year’s NFL draft, the No. 1 overall pick is no mystery.
Former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu will hear her name called when the New York Liberty step up to make their announcement for the No. 1 selection. Ionescu is as much a favorite to go No. 1 – perhaps even more – than LSU’s Joe Burrow in the NFL draft.
Just a few minutes after 7:00 p.m. ET, Ionescu will hear her name called as the No. 1 pick in the draft. Without a doubt, she’ll take time to talk about her mentor in the game of basketball – Kobe Bryant.
She formed a unique bond with the former Lakers star and his daughter, Gianna, who passed away tragically earlier this year.
I miss you guys more than I could ever put into words 💔 Kobe, thank you for being a source of light in the midst of darkness.You were and always will be my sanctuary. You brought me the peace and guidance that I had been searching, and praying so long for. You were my mentor, idol, inspiration, and close friend. A part of me was lost Sunday, a void that can never be filled, because you are one of one. You took me under your wing and believed in me more than I believed in myself. I only have one choice. To live out your legacy. 🐍 You will forever live through me, and be watching over me every step of the way, because you have the best seat in the house. I can still hear you telling me, “Sab, real sharpness comes without effort,” and that’s a voice I will never forget. Love you boss. Always. Gigi, Alyssa and Pay Pay- Never stop shining your light! I was blessed to have been apart of your lives and to inspire you, but now you inspire me. Keep working on those fade away jumpers up in heaven. RIP little mambas❤️🐍 I pray for everyone who lost a loved one on Sunday, may God heal your broken hearts🙏🏼 Legends never die! #mambamentality🐍
The former Oregon guard is one of the most complete players in the history of college basketball – men’s or women’s. She became the first player to accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in NCAA history.
Ionescu finished her Oregon career with 26 triple-doubles, nearly triple that of the next-closest women’s college basketball player. She averaged over 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season.
Now she’s headed for domination at the next level.