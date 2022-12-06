Photos: Meet The Women's College Basketball Player Making Headlines

You don't often see fights in women's college basketball games, but we had one on Monday night.

An on-court fight broke out between TCU and George Washington players on Monday evening, leading to some serious ejections on the floor.

It all started when TCU forward Bella Cravens got her hair pulled. She then went right at George Washington's Essence Brown.

From there, a full-on, punches-thrown fight broke out.

Video of the fight has gone viral on social media, sparking plenty of reactions.

Cravens, a transfer from Nebraska, already has a solid following on social media.

The former Nebraska Huskers standout, who transferred to play at TCU, has a couple of thousand followers on Instagram.

It will be interesting to see if Cravens or any other players ejected from Monday night's game face stiff punishment for what happened on the floor.

The NCAA typically doesn't go lenient with fighting, but we'll have to find out.