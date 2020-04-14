The Spun

Photos: Rick Pitino Sells Florida Mansion For $17 Million

Rick Pitino makes a funny face as he coaches against Arizona.INDIANAPOLIS - MARCH 27: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals against the Arizona Wildcats during the third round of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 27, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Louisville won 103-64. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Not too long ago, former Kentucky and Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino landed back in the collegiate basketball ranks.

He became the new head coach at Iona after spending some time abroad. Now that he’s back in the college basketball game, Pitino put his Florida house up for sale.

According to Darren Rovell, Pitino put the house up for $17 million. In the four photos that Rovell put up, the house has an incredible entertaining area with a ridiculous pool setup.

Of course, it’s no surprise to see Pitino living in such a lavish house after coaching at the highest level of college basketball. He also had a short stint in the NBA that didn’t hurt his pocketbook either.

Here’s the house that’s up for sale.

Pitino has been out of the college game since Louisville let him go in 2017.

After spending some time in Greece, he’s back at the collegiate level coaching for Iona. Longtime head coach Tim Cluess stepped down after the 2019-20 season, opening the door for Pitino.

He’ll have a little extra spending money when his house sells.

