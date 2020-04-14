Photos: Rick Pitino Sells Florida Mansion For $17 Million

Not too long ago, former Kentucky and Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino landed back in the collegiate basketball ranks.

He became the new head coach at Iona after spending some time abroad. Now that he’s back in the college basketball game, Pitino put his Florida house up for sale.

According to Darren Rovell, Pitino put the house up for $17 million. In the four photos that Rovell put up, the house has an incredible entertaining area with a ridiculous pool setup.

Of course, it’s no surprise to see Pitino living in such a lavish house after coaching at the highest level of college basketball. He also had a short stint in the NBA that didn’t hurt his pocketbook either.

Here’s the house that’s up for sale.

Rick Pitino has sold his waterfront mansion in Indian Creek, Fla., for $17 million. pic.twitter.com/KFUSZwOqWY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2020

Pitino has been out of the college game since Louisville let him go in 2017.

After spending some time in Greece, he’s back at the collegiate level coaching for Iona. Longtime head coach Tim Cluess stepped down after the 2019-20 season, opening the door for Pitino.

He’ll have a little extra spending money when his house sells.