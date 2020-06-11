Prediction Made For No. 1 Overall Recruit Jon Kuminga

It appears five-star recruit Jon Kuminga is nearing closer to a decision regarding his collegiate career. He’s currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2021 recruiting class.

Kuminga only has four programs remaining on his list, which includes Auburn, Duke, Kentucky and Texas Tech. Another option for him is to join the professional ranks like the G-League.

Though it’d be great for the NCAA to have Kuminga choose a program like Duke or Kentucky, the latest prediction from 247Sports has the five-star forward going elsewhere.

Over 88 percent of the crystal ball predictions from 247Sports have Kuminga going the professional route instead of playing college hoops.

Where might Jon Kuminga end up? I put in a Crystal Ball for the No. 1 ranked prospect in 2021 (I think he's likely to end up in 2020). | Story: https://t.co/bkAtodoHDh pic.twitter.com/ApYaOAOCms — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 11, 2020

Apparently there is a strong possibility that Kuminga will reclassify and announce his decision soon. If that’s the case, it would likely only strengthen his argument to join the G-League.

Multiple recruits from the 2020 class have decided to go that route, such as Jalen Green and Daishen Nix.

The landscape of college basketball has changed when it comes to recruiting. While the majority of high school players choose to take their talents to the NCAA, the G-League has become a legitimate option for recruits.

It might not be an obstacle that college coaches agree with at the moment, but they’ll have to respect it nonetheless.

Do you think Kuminga will be the next recruit to go pro, or will he be a one-and-done star at the collegiate level?

