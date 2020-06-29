247Sports’ Director of College Basketball Recruiting Evan Daniels is reportedly set to take on a major new gig.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Daniels has been hired by mega-agency CAA to become part of its college basketball coaching division. He will reportedly work with super-agent/Head of Coaching Jimmy Sexton and Head of Basketball Coaches and Executives Spencer Breecker.

During his time at Scout and then 247Sports, Daniels established himself as one of the foremost college basketball recruiting insiders in the country. A 2007 graduate of Western Kentucky, he is known for having inside info on prospects, as well as for player evaluation.

We’ve seen media members make the jump to work for teams and organizations in the past, but one becoming an agent is noteworthy, especially considering the reputation Daniels has in his current line of work.

CAA is hiring @EvanDaniels to become an agent in its college basketball coaching division, sources tell ESPN. Daniels will work with agents Jimmy Sexton and Spencer Breecker. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020

For someone who works in sports media and thrives on scoops/information, it has to be pretty wild for Daniels to see his name in a “Woj Bomb.”

When it comes to sports agencies, CAA is as big-time as it gets. Sexton and Breecker wouldn’t be bringing Daniels in if they didn’t trust his relationships in the college hoops world.

It will be interesting to watch Daniels’ progress in his new industry.