Purdue’s Matt Haarms Explains His Surprising Transfer Decision

One day after Purdue announced Matt Haarms was entering the NCAA transfer portal, the 7-foot-3 center confirmed his decision in a social media post.

On Instagram, Haarms verified that he’ll spend his final collegiate season elsewhere in 2020-21. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible immediately wherever he goes.

Haarms provided a brief explanation for the move, calling his choice to leave “the best decision for my personal journey.” As of last night, more than two dozen schools had already expressed interest in the now-available big man.

“After much consideration I have made the decision to transfer from Purdue for my final year of college eligibility. I will forever have nothing but love for the school and the program, but I believe this is the best decision for my personal journey,” Haarms wrote. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for making this time truly special. To the fans, thank you for your unwavering support every single year and I hope that you can respect my decision.”

Haarms finished his career at Purdue with averages of 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 102 appearances. He also ranks fourth all-time in career blocked shots for the Boilermakers with 210 and

The fight to land Haarms as a transfer is expected to be fierce. He’s already heard from a large number of schools with more expected to show interest.

“It’s too early right now,” Haarms told 247Sports’ Evan Daniels when asked which schools he will consider. “I still have people calling who haven’t texted me so I don’t even have the full picture just yet.”