Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court.

Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.

A four-star prospect, James is also the No. 40 player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports' industry composite rankings.

247Sports' Eric Bossi explained why he has improved his standing nationally this summer.

"After 247Sports' spring rankings update, James had a few subpar outings between Memorial Day and early July," Bossi wrote. "He was timid, he was settling for too many contested, low efficiency, deep two-point jump shots and he looked to be in danger of a post-summer slide in the rankings.

During the latter part of July we saw the most aggressive and consistent version of Bronny that we’ve seen to date and he’s continued to show some impressive flashes during an ESPN televised tour of Europe during August. James has developed a nice pull-up jump shooter, he has been playing with a more aggressive mindset and he’s shown enough off the dribble and as a playmaker to necessitate a change of his listed position from shooting guard to point guard."

Bossi added that Bronny is capable of reaching even higher ground in the rankings if his game continues to evolve.

"That athleticism has allowed him to finish with authority in the lane and as he learns to blend jump shots with his burgeoning athleticism and strength, then he could certainly experience another climb," he wrote.

Where James goes after his high school career finishes next year remains a mystery. The G-League is reportedly an option, and a number of high-profile colleges are said to be actively recruiting the burgeoning star.

Memphis reportedly extended an offer recently, and USC, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central have already done so.