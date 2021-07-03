Former 2-Time NBA All-Star Lands College Basketball Coaching Gig

Former NBA guard Reggie Theus is returning to the sidelines this year after a brief hiatus from coaching.

According to Marc. J Spears of The Undefeated, Theus will be named the men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Bethune-Cookman University next week. This is a significant hire for an HBCU like Bethune-Cookman University.

Theus has been coaching for nearly two decades. His first major gig was at New Mexico State, as he was named the head coach of the Aggies’ basketball program in 2005. He led the team to a 41-23 record in a two-year span and even made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Clearly, Theus accomplished enough at New Mexico State to impress a few NBA executives. In 2007, he became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. It was a nice reunion for the two sides since Theus spent a few seasons with the franchise as a player.

Sacramento parted ways with Theus in 2008, leaving him with no choice but to become an assistant coach once again.

That was until California State Northridge came calling in 2013 with an opening at head coach. In five seasons with the program, Theus had a 53-105 record. The two sides decided to go their separate ways after the 2017-18 season.

Only time will tell if Theus can revitalize his coaching career at Bethune-Cookman University.