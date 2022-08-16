Report: 1 Frontrunner Is Emerging To Land Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Bronny James sweepstakes are starting to heat up.

According to Jamie Shaw of On3, Oregon, Ohio State and USC are the "active schools" that are pursuing the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Shaw has Oregon listed as the frontrunner for James, giving the Ducks a 50 percent chance to land the four-star guard.

"We are told James is going to go through the process," Shaw wrote. "At this point, the plan is to take virtual visits, Zooms, and in-person visits and go through the whole experience. Sources tell us that at this point, Oregon has a lead and that James will end up in Eugene."

Shaw pointed out that Oregon is the flagship school for Nike. The James family has strong ties with the iconic brand.

Additionally, Shaw said James and Oregon commit Mookie Cook have spent time together on the court.

Landing a household name like Bronny James would really elevate Oregon's program from a popularity standpoint.

That being said, James still has time to figure out where he'll play basketball in 2023.