Report: 1 Potential Location For College Basketball Bubble Emerges

College football won’t be utilizing a bubble environment for the 2020 season. College basketball, on the other hand, may implement such a strategy for its upcoming season.

The NBA has had immense success in its 2019-20 season resumption, thanks to its Orlando bubble. The strategy, implemented by Adam Silver, is simple: isolate teams within a specific location and don’t allow access in or out.

Some have questioned why the MLB or NFL won’t implement a similar strategy this year. Even college football seems to be neglecting the NBA’s bubble success. But college basketball seems to be exploring the idea as of late.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reports Asheville, North Carolina’s Cherokee Center has emerged as a potential bubble location. It’s unclear which teams and conferences would be participating in the bubble.

Sources: Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina has emerged as a potential location to host a bubble in college basketball. This bubble would include both non-conference and conference games. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 3, 2020

The logistics behind a college basketball bubble are certainly tricky to solve. But there’s no doubt it’ll be worth it if it means a season can be played without any major complications.

Given most universities will be hosting classes online this fall, it would allow college basketball players the opportunity to leave campus for a bubble location. A North Carolina bubble would most likely host teams from the area, potentially from the ACC.

Conferences will have to continue exploring bubble locations to ensure the health and safety of players. If locations can be found, college basketball’s 2020-21 season could happen in its entirety.