Report: 2 Major CBB Conferences Discussing Idea Of A Bubble

College basketball was the first major sport to be affected by COVID-19, as the NCAA Tournament was canceled right before Selection Sunday. The hope was that college hoops would be back without any hiccups next season, but that might not be possible.

Five months have passed since the NCAA cancelled its marquee tournament. Unfortunately, the United States hasn’t done a great job of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. That’s why professional sports leagues like the NBA created a bubble for the rest of the 2020 season.

The NBA’s bubble in Orlando might not seem ideal to some fans, but the reality is that it’s working. Earlier this week, the league announced that all 343 coronavirus tests administered in the bubble came back negative.

Now that evidence is out there proving that a bubble works, it’s possible that other leagues follow in the NBA’s footsteps.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Big East and Big Ten have discussed using a bubble for the 2020-21 basketball season. It’s one of multiple options on the table for the two leagues.

If college basketball conferences do create a bubble environment, it would most likely result in zero non-conference games until March Madness.

The Big East and Big Ten are two conferences that have discussed using a bubble for basketball this season, per sources. However, it’s just one of multiple options that has been discussed. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 6, 2020

College basketball can’t afford to lose out on another NCAA Tournament.

Though a bubble would negate the hostile crowds that college basketball fans love dearly, conferences have to keep their coaches and players’ health as their top priority.