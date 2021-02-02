Report: College Basketball Recruit In Critical Condition After Shooting

Jeremiah Johnson, a four-star recruit from Oklahoma City, is reportedly in critical condition this Tuesday after being shot at least twice.

Cameron Jourdan of The Oklahoman was the first to report this tragic news. There aren’t any details out yet regarding the shooting and why it happened.

The report of Johnson being in critical condition was recently confirmed by his coach, Ryan Wagner. This makes sense considering Johnson’s father is an assistant coach on Wagner’s staff at Putnam North.

Jeremiah Johnson, a sophomore guard at Putnam North, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being shot. Please pray for him and his family. They need it. #OKPreps https://t.co/35sykvo0Pm — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) February 2, 2021

Jourdan recently provided an update on this situation, tweeting “Johnson is out of surgery and it went well.”

Earlier today, Johnson’s mother had a message for everyone asking about her son’s status on Facebook.

“The news of my son is circling social media so I just want to let friends and family know that yes, he was shot last night. Both bullets are out and he is still in surgery,” April Woolfolk said, via 247Sports. “I am trying my best to keep it together. We have prayer warriors interceding on his behalf. Please do not message me about updates. I am the only allowed to be here with him so I would like to keep my line open for my immediate family at this time. I will update everyone else when I can. In the mean time Please just pray that my baby is ok.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Johnson family during this time.