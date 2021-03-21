Report: College Players Could Have Meeting With Biden Administration

Men’s college basketball players who have been protesting the NCAA during the 2021 NCAA Tournament could have an important meeting coming up soon.

On Sunday, Des Moines Register columnist Chad Leistikow spoke with Iowa star Jordan Bohannon, who along with Rutgers guard Geo Baker and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, has been one of the leaders of the #NotNCAAProperty movement on social media.

Bohannon, Baker and Livers, along with plenty of their tournament constituents, are battling for changes to the NCAA policy on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), among other things. A group of players are reportedly going to meet with NCAA President Mark Emmert soon.

Bohannon also told Leistikow that he is “optimistic” about possibly meeting with President Joe Biden and his administration in the coming weeks as well.

Jordan Bohannon says he's hearing the college players will have a meeting with Mark Emmert either next week or the week after; and optimistic about meeting with the Biden administration as well. Another story line beyond the games here at the NCAAs. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) March 21, 2021

On Wednesday night, players from 15 different NCAA Tournament teams released a statement which included four demands moving forward.

1. NCAA rule changes to allow all athletes the freedom to secure representation and receive pay for use of our name, image, and likeness by July 1. 2. A meeting with NCAA President Mark Emmert. 3. Meetings with state & federal lawmakers and President Biden’s administration to pass laws to give college athletes physical, academic, and financial protections. 4. A Supreme Court to ruling in support of plaintiffs/college athletes in Alston v. NCAA and to not give the NCAA any power to deny us equal freedoms.

The #NotNCAAProperty movement, organized by Rutgers’ Geo Baker, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, with help from Ramogi Huma, and joined by players from 15 of 68 teams in the field, is calling for the following on the eve of the NCAA Tournament: pic.twitter.com/Nc7CMdSV3C — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) March 18, 2021

The subject of NIL and student-athlete rights has been a major one over the last couple of years. The NCAA delayed a vote on the topic in January.

We’ll see how much of an impact the #NotNCAAProperty movement has going forward.