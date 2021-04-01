Report: Dick Vitale Makes Decision On Future At ESPN

While UNC’s Roy Williams leaves us all frantically guessing if he’s really retiring or not on this April Fool’s Day, college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has made it very clear what his immediate future holds.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Dickie V has signed a contract extension with ESPN. Per the report, the deal will keep him at the Worldwide Leader in Sports through the 2022-23 season.

At 81 years of age, Vitale has shown no signs of quitting. He’s just as energetic now as he was when he started announcing games in the late-70s.

And he’s made it clear – jokingly or not – that he wants to keep calling college basketball games until he’s 100. In a recent interview, he outlined exactly what it would take for him to finally stop calling games:

“I really want to keep going. I feel great,” Vitale said. “I’ve said this 5 million times: If the day ever comes I don’t recall names, I can’t recall information I need to share, I’ll be the first guy to pick up the phone and say the party’s over. But I feel better than ever. In fact, people tell me you sound more enthusiastic than ever.”

BREAKING: Legendary announcer @DickieV signs a new contract extension that will keep Vitale with ESPN through the 2022-2023 college basketball season.https://t.co/kMXdoXskCk — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 1, 2021

Dick Vitale called his first college basketball game in 1979 – a 90-77 DePaul win over Wisconsin. He has called well over a thousand games since then, and given us some of the most iconic calls in college basketball.

Dickie V, you’re a national treasure, and we all look forward to seeing and hearing from you for many years to come.