The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Dick Vitale Makes Decision On Future At ESPN

Dick Vitale celebrating with fans.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While UNC’s Roy Williams leaves us all frantically guessing if he’s really retiring or not on this April Fool’s Day, college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has made it very clear what his immediate future holds.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Dickie V has signed a contract extension with ESPN. Per the report, the deal will keep him at the Worldwide Leader in Sports through the 2022-23 season.

At 81 years of age, Vitale has shown no signs of quitting. He’s just as energetic now as he was when he started announcing games in the late-70s.

And he’s made it clear – jokingly or not – that he wants to keep calling college basketball games until he’s 100. In a recent interview, he outlined exactly what it would take for him to finally stop calling games:

“I really want to keep going. I feel great,” Vitale said. “I’ve said this 5 million times: If the day ever comes I don’t recall names, I can’t recall information I need to share, I’ll be the first guy to pick up the phone and say the party’s over. But I feel better than ever. In fact, people tell me you sound more enthusiastic than ever.”

Dick Vitale called his first college basketball game in 1979 – a 90-77 DePaul win over Wisconsin. He has called well over a thousand games since then, and given us some of the most iconic calls in college basketball.

Dickie V, you’re a national treasure, and we all look forward to seeing and hearing from you for many years to come.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.