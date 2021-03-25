Report: “Major” College Basketball Job Expected To Open Up

Things have been relatively quiet in the college basketball coaching style since a handful of coaches were fired last Monday. But according to the latest report, something is about to happen that could make the “coaching carousel” take a big turn.

According to college hoops insider Adam Zagoria, the “Coaching Carousel take another big turn” by the end of the week. He later wrote that “another major job” will be opening.

Speculation is already running rampant as far as which schools Zagoria is hinting at. The most popular schools being named in his mentions are Texas and Oklahoma. And for potentially good reason too.

Texas is coming off a brutal loss in the First Round as the No. 3 seed to No. 14 seed Abilene Christian. Their inability to get out of the First Round in six years under Shaka Smart has many calling for Smart to be fired.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, could have an opening if longtime head coach Lon Kruger opts to retire. His son just received the head coaching job at UNLV.

With another major job coming open. https://t.co/arCF9CP6wk — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 25, 2021

Any big name head coach who gets fired will likely become immediately named as a candidate for Indiana.

The five-time national champions bit the bullet and fired Archie Miller after four years without an NCAA Tournament appearance. The school is looking everywhere for a new head coach: The NBA, the Power Five, the mid-majors, former coaches and alumni. But the big fish don’t seem to be biting right now.

After being openly snubbed by several big coaches, perhaps they just need to wait for one to shake loose to find their man.

Who will be the next head coach to move in the coaching carousel?