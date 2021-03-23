Report: Potential Favorite Emerges For 5-Star Walker Kessler

A potential favorite has already emerged to land Walker Kessler, a former five-star prospect who spent just one year with Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kessler, a 7-foot-1 center, announced his intention to transfer on Monday, just days after the Tar Heels’ first round loss to Wisconsin at the start of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“I am honored to have played for an amazing historic program like the University of North Carolina,” Kessler announced on Monday. “Gratitude is all I feel for my teammates, coaches, trainers, administration, and staff. During a very difficult year for all of us, they were able to help me to grow as a player and most importantly as a person. After careful and calculated consideration, will be entering the transfer portal. I wish the entire Carolina family the absolute best in the years ahead. Thank you Tar Heel Nation!”

Given his size and skill-set, it won’t take long for Kessler to get swooped up. Plenty of programs will be contacting the young man in coming weeks.

In fact, a potential landing spot has already emerged: Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Hearing Gonzaga is a favorite to land North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler. — Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) March 23, 2021

Gonzaga is the program to beat out on the West Coast these days. The Bulldogs are the overall No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. Their path to the national championship is doable, as well.

Kessler would fight right into what Few wants to accomplish at Gonzaga. It could be a perfect match.