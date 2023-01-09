Report: Texas Has 'Contacted' John Calipari About Job

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 29: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Houston Cougars during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Texas will seek a new men's basketball head coach after firing Chris Beard on Thursday following a domestic family violence charge.

The Longhorns could reportedly attempt to make a major hire.

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Texas contacted John Calipari "through back channels."

Calipari has turned Kentucky into a men's basketball juggernaut since taking over as head coach in 2009. He led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances from 2011 to 2015, including a 2012 national championship.

However, the program has recently fallen short of lofty expectations. After getting stunned by Saint Peters in the first round of last year's NCAA tournament, Kentucky has started the new season 10-5 with just one SEC win and a 0-3 record against ranked opponents.

Branham suggested the school's recent turmoil could lead Calipari to consider a seismic change.

"The vibes aren't great now between Kentucky the (administration), fans, boosters, and Cal,” Branham wrote. "I do suspect that if a competitive offer is made, then Cal would likely jump at it."

Branham isn't the only person to float the possibility. The Athletic's Seth Davis wrote last week that poaching Coach Cal from Lexington "remains a long shot, but it’s not nearly as long as it seemed a couple of months ago."

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish also mentioned Calipari as a candidate for the Texas job. A friend of Calipari told Parrish that the Kentucky tenure "has run its course."

Texas ranks No. 10 with a 13-2 start, going 6-1 behind interim coach Rodney Terry.