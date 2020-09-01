The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report Unveils “Proposed Start Date” For 2020-21 CBB Season

Two basketballs ahead of the Final Four.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The eyes of most sports fans have been fixated on the upcoming college football season. However, college basketball’s start isn’t far behind.

Two weeks ago, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt issued a statement regarding a potential decision on the schedule. “By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic,” Gavitt said.

November 10 is the current start date. That will likely change within the next few weeks, though.

According to the latest reports, the 2020-21 season will likely start two weeks later. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein said the new proposed start date is November 25.

“The Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee will propose a start date of November 25th,” he reported.

“As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season, we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season,” Gavitt said two weeks ago.

“We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date.”

November 25 is just a recommendation, so we’ll have to wait for an official decision.

Regardless, it’s good news for college basketball that a start date is in sight. After a tough end to the 2019-20 season, fans are ready for 2020-21.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.