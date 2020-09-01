Report Unveils “Proposed Start Date” For 2020-21 CBB Season

The eyes of most sports fans have been fixated on the upcoming college football season. However, college basketball’s start isn’t far behind.

Two weeks ago, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt issued a statement regarding a potential decision on the schedule. “By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic,” Gavitt said.

November 10 is the current start date. That will likely change within the next few weeks, though.

According to the latest reports, the 2020-21 season will likely start two weeks later. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein said the new proposed start date is November 25.

“The Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee will propose a start date of November 25th,” he reported.

Source: The Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committee will propose a start date of November 25th to the Division 1 Council for the 20-21 college basketball season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 1, 2020

“As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season, we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season,” Gavitt said two weeks ago.

“We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date.”

November 25 is just a recommendation, so we’ll have to wait for an official decision.

Regardless, it’s good news for college basketball that a start date is in sight. After a tough end to the 2019-20 season, fans are ready for 2020-21.