Rick Barnes Furious With His Crowd’s Chant Last Night

Tennessee scored a major victory Saturday night, notching a 67-62 upset over No. 3 Auburn. During the closing minutes, Volunteers fans celebrated by showering down “overrated” chants at Thompson-Boling Arena.

While the home crowd had every reason to celebrate, Rick Barnes clearly wish they picked a different method.

Speaking to reporters after the game, per Wes Rucker of 247 Sports, the head coach explained why he dislikes the frequently used “overrated” refrain.

#Vols coach Rick Barnes showers Tennessee fans with praise with one large caveat. He HATES the “overrated” chant. “Don’t demean what we just did. We just beat an outstanding basketball team. Celebrate that. I’ve never liked that chant. Auburn is not overrated." — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) February 27, 2022

“Don’t demean what we just did,” Barnes said. “We just beat an outstanding basketball team. Celebrate that. I’ve never liked that chant. Auburn is not overrated.”

He’s gripe isn’t specifically with Volunteers fans. Per USA Today‘s Mike Wilson, Barnes expanded on his disapproval of the ubiquitous chant.

“I have thought that my entire career,” Barnes said. “I have never enjoyed it when fans do that. Our guys work too hard and won a game against an outstanding team today.”

He’s got a point. Barnes said the taunt “diminishes” Tennessee’s significant SEC triumph over a 25-4 squad. Rather than challenging Auburn’s credentials as an upper-echelon program, why not commemorate the home team for rising to the occasion to take down a top program?

It’s a common refrain heard in arenas spanning all sports whenever a Goliath goes down. Yet if Barnes had his way, fans would find a new mantra.

One could even say the overrated chant is … overrated.