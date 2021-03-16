Rick Pitino added another accolade to his illustrious career by clinching a NCAA Tournament bid with the Iona Gaels of the MAAC this past weekend. The school will be the fifth different program led by the 68-year-old head coach to make the Big Dance.

Iona notched a 15-seed in this year’s March Madness bracket, which is a far cry from Pitino’s usual position in late March. However, he sounds as happy as could be that his Gaels will get the chance to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Pitino is content enough in his first-year at the New Rochelle-based program that he won’t even consider any of the current college coaching vacancies. That includes the recently opened job at Indiana, that became available after the school parted ways with Archie Miller.

The Iona head coach addressed the opening with the Hoosiers by shooting any speculation down that he would be leaving the Gaels.

“I’m not a candidate for Indiana or any job. You could come to me with the greatest job on Earth and I would not consider it. I came home to coach and end my career at a small Catholic school,” Pitino said, per AL.com’s Mike Rodak.

Pitino said Providence College "was very dear to my heart” and he regretted not being able to spend more time there. “If I go anywhere it’s going to be retirement." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 16, 2021

Pitino would have the capability to build something small, but strong at a school like Iona. The Gaels have made each of the last five NCAA Tournaments, but have a record of 1-13 upon arriving to the Big Dance. Pitino is a proven winner and he could be the one to lead the program to more prolonged success in both March and the MAAC.

He’ll have the chance to start that as soon as this weekend. No. 15 Iona will take on No. 2 Alabama in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on TBS.