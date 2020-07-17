Rick Pitino Has A Suggestion For 2020-21 College Basketball Season

There’s a chance that another college basketball season will be affected by COVID-19. Rick Pitino has an idea on how to handle that.

The beginning of the coronavirus pandemic wiped out conference tournament play and the NCAA Tournament in March. Now, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, it has brought the start of the 2020-21 season into question.

Some smaller conferences have already said they won’t be playing fall sports, leaving people to wonder if the beginning of winter sports season might get pushed back. That’s where Pitino’s suggestion comes into play.

The Hall of Fame head coach, who was hired at Iona this offseason, wants to delay the start of the season until after the first semester ends–and 2021 begins.

“I’ll say it again, push the season back to January 1st and preserve March Madness!” Pitino wrote on Twitter tonight.

It is probably a little too early to make a decision like this about the upcoming season. But Pitino’s idea is intriguing.

It would mean the elimination of all non-conference games, which is something he made clear in a tweet earlier this month about this possible solution.

“Push the start of the season back to January and only play league games,” Pitino said. “Buy some more time for a vaccine and to get things under control. Although I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines, the health of my players and staff is what’s really important.”

What do you think about Pitino’s idea?