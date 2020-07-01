Rick Pitino Has A Suggestion For The 2020-21 College Basketball Season

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an abrupt end in March as conferences canceled their respective tournaments.

As college football players return to campus, all of the attention is on the gridiron. However, the college basketball season is expected to kick off just a few months later.

One prominent head coach had a suggestion for the NCAA regarding the upcoming season. New Iona head coach Rick Pitino thinks the season should be moved back to January for health and safety reasons.

“Suggestion to the NCAA, push the start of the season back to January and only play league games,” he said on Twitter. “Buy some more time for a vaccine and to get things under control. Although I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines, the health of my players and staff is what’s really important.”

Pitino, 67, hasn’t coached at the collegiate level since the 2017 season when he was with the Louisville Cardinals.

He takes over at Iona for former head coach Tim Cluess. In nine seasons, Cluess led the Gaels to six NCAA Tournament appearances.

Pitino last made the NCAA Tournament during the 2016-17 season with Louisville. He lead the program to the Round of 32 before he was fired from the university.

After a few years coaching overseas, Pitino is back at the collegiate level.

Can he lead Iona back to the NCAA Tournament?