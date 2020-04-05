Rick Pitino Has College Basketball Bet On Tonight’s WrestleMania

Tonight’s main event of WrestleMania 36 will feature Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

But the stakes of that match now appear to extend beyond the wrestling ring and into college basketball. Iona head coach Rick Pitino wants to make the result of that big match part of a wager with his son, Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino.

After Rick posted a picture of his grandchildren holding up WrestleMania signs, he proposed that he and his son have a basketball game between their two teams. Rick stipulated that if Lesnar wins, Iona would host Minnesota in a future game. If McIntyre wins, the Gaels would go to “the Barn.”

However, since Lesnar is a Minnesota grad who won a national wrestling title as a member of the Golden Gophers, the younger Pitino proposed to reverse the bet. His proposal is if Lesnar retains his title, the Gaels head to Minnesota, but if McIntyre wins, the Golden Gophers head east.

If @BrockLesnar wins, you guys play at Iona next year. If @DMcIntyreWWE wins, we’ll play at the Barn. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 4, 2020

How about you reverse that and it’s a deal. Can’t root against a Gopher https://t.co/9jrj5FJ5AX — Richard Pitino (@CoachPitinoMN) April 4, 2020

As of writing, Rick has yet to accept his son’s counter-offer. But considering Lesnar’s reputation, one has to imagine he doesn’t want to bet against “The Beast Incarnate.”

Regardless of whether they come to an agreement, it looks like the Pitinos are determined to play each other eventually.

That’s a father-son coaching showdown we can’t wait to see.

Who would win: Rick Pitino and Iona, or Richard Pitino and Minnesota?