Rick Pitino Names Best High School Recruit He’s Ever Seen

Earlier this week, ESPN asked its college basketball analysts to name the best high school basketball recruit they’ve ever seen.

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James was the first name off the board from college basketball analyst Paul Biancardi. The three other analysts brought up three different names: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and O.J. Mayo.

Well, new Iona head coach Rick Pitino saw the list and thought there was a little too much recency bias going around. He decided to weigh in, naming the seven best recruits he’s ever seen.

LeBron made the list, but he wasn’t No. 1 or No. 2. Pitino placed him at No. 3, just behind two Hall of Famers. He placed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at No. 1 and Moses Malone at No. 2.

Here’s his list.

ESPN’s best HS basketball players list has too much recency bias. I’d go: 1)@kaj33 2) Moses Malone 3) @KingJames 4) @kobebryant 5) Pearl Washington 6) Len bias 7) @CoachEwing33 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 11, 2020

Pitino, a New York native, appears to be slanted towards players coming from the state.

Of course, all seven on his list are arguably the best high school recruits from their time. LeBron had the benefit of growing up in the social media age, where his stardom ran rampant through the news.

Pitino is back in the recruiting game after inking a deal to become the new head coach at Iona. He consistently landed the top talent at Kentucky and Louisville.

Now we’ll see if he can do it at Iona.