Rick Pitino Reacts To Getting His First Win At Iona

Is Rick Pitino back? Not yet. But he did capture his first victory as Iona’s head coach Saturday afternoon.

Pitino’s victory on Saturday was his first in over three years, way back when he was the head coach at Louisville. We all know what’s transpired since then. But at least things appear to be back on track for the infamous college hoops coach.

The Iona Gaels beat Hofstra 82-74 Saturday afternoon. It was a nice bounce-back win for the Gaels who lost 86-64 to the Seton Hall Pirates a week ago.

Pitino has plenty of confidence after his first win in over three years. The Iona head coach made a bold statement after Saturday’s game. In joking fashion, Pitino said he’s going to ask the Iona athletic director for an extension. This is pretty hilarious.

“After this first win, I asked my AD for a two-year extension,” Pitino said after winning his first game as the Iona head coach, via Zagsblog.com. “He granted it, but I’d have to take a 15 percent paycut.”

This sounds like the Rick Pitino we’ve come to expect. He didn’t stop there, though. He also promised the Gaels are going to play some major programs in 2021.

“Next year, we’re gonna play Brigham Young, we’re gonna play Seton Hall at the Garden, we’re gonna be in the Orlando Invitational with Kansas, Alabama, schools like that,” he said. “We’re excited about that as well.”

It looks like we’re going to see plenty of Pitino over the next year.